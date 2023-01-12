Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.82

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.82 and last traded at $84.58, with a volume of 8226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.53.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.