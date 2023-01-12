Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 1,301 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.
