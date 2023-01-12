Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.