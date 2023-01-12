Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.69

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $5.09. Fossil Group shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 257,466 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $289.76 million, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the third quarter worth $2,671,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fossil Group by 1,781.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,705 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 400,239 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,398 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 327,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,485 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 322,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

