Frax Price Index Share Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $185,909.71 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00006515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

