Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.26

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 28091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Freshii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.30 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Freshii Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

Featured Stories

