Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.19.

Freshworks Trading Up 1.7 %

Freshworks stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 53.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and sold 110,166 shares worth $1,555,696. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in Freshworks by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Freshworks by 75.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $52,342,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after acquiring an additional 636,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

