FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Price Up 7.7%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 103,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,709,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FREY. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

FREYR Battery Trading Up 8.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 634.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 64,191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 91,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

