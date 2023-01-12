FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Shares Down 0.1%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 7,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

FVCBankcorp Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $265.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35.

Shares of FVCBankcorp are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. The 5-4 split was announced on Wednesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FVCBankcorp

In related news, Director Marc N. Duber bought 2,585 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $49,993.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $49,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Patricia A. Ferrick sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $115,320.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 100,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,046 shares of company stock valued at $539,089. 22.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

