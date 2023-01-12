FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Sunday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The firm had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

MGY stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,387,000 after buying an additional 62,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after buying an additional 168,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after buying an additional 2,494,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,535,000 after buying an additional 222,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after buying an additional 354,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

