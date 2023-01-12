FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Lowered by Analyst

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.67.

Cameco Stock Up 0.2 %

Cameco stock opened at C$34.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.55. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$23.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$388.66 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$533,252.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at C$441,436.23.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

