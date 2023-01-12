FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Increased by Analyst

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.56. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

CBOE stock opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

