FY2022 EPS Estimates for Daqo New Energy Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $26.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $28.23. The consensus estimate for Daqo New Energy’s current full-year earnings is $27.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daqo New Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $19.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 37.63%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DQ. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

DQ stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $3,534,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

