FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nevro in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($2.79) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.67). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nevro’s current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Nevro Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NVRO opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.27 and a beta of 0.86. Nevro has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $93.69.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Nevro by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 55,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nevro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.