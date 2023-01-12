FY2023 EPS Estimates for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Citi Trends in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Citi Trends’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Citi Trends’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Citi Trends from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.18. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $192.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 643.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 707.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 176.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

