FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tokyo Electron Limited Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Tokyo Electron’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 37.99%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of TOELY stock opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.41. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $147.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

