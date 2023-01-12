G. Timothy Laney Sells 10,000 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

G. Timothy Laney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $428,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of National Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $508,125.00.

National Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of National Bank stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.33. 419,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,132. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.95.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.38 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,407,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in National Bank by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in National Bank by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in National Bank by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Stories

