G999 (G999) Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $3,698.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00082359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00065011 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00024256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000256 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

