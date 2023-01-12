Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,376 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 721,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after buying an additional 629,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after buying an additional 373,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

DVAX traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 90.54%. The company had revenue of $167.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

