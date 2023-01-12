Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth about $177,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

CHMI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,911. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $130.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.31%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHMI shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.