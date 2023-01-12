Gables Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 3.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock valued at $180,412,256. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Price Performance

BX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of BX stock opened at $83.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

