Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised GXO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

GXO stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

