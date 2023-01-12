Gables Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.5% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,789 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Bank of America stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $277.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

