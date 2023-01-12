Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.93

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 27159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLPEY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.40 ($11.18) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

