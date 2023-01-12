Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.53

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 7635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

