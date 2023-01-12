Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDNR. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $3,610,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,648,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $5,952,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDNR opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

