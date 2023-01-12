Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target Raised to $4.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.75 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gatos Silver and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.
Gatos Silver Stock Performance
GATO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 2,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,270. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver
About Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gatos Silver (GATO)
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
- Altria Group Stock, Is Time is Running Out?
- Why Did the JinkoSolar Stock Price Rally 45%?
Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.