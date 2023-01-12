Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target Raised to $4.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.75 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gatos Silver and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

GATO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 2,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,270. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

About Gatos Silver

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth $31,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Articles

