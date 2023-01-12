GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading 1.4% Higher

GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 112,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 456,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

GEE Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GEE Group by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 215,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

See Also

