Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

GENC opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $158.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.67 and a beta of 0.55. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the third quarter valued at $134,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

