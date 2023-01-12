General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.42. 218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.91.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.