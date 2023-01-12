Geneva Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,871 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Cummins makes up 1.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $250.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.36. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

