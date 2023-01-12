Geneva Partners LLC Buys New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Republic Services accounts for 3.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,958,000 after purchasing an additional 262,762 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.86.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

