Geneva Partners LLC Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 66.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in B2Gold by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,367 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,181,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.92 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.87.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.