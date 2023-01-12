Geneva Partners LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 5.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock opened at $463.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $359.45 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.73.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

