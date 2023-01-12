Geneva Partners LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,139,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $253.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $282.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

