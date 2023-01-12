Geneva Partners LLC Trims Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 14.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $151.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.25. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 168.28%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

