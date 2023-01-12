GensoKishi Metaverse Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 0% against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $261.63 million and approximately $318,582.94 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00441280 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,693.36 or 0.31168463 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.01037149 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

