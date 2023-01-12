Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Geron in a research report issued on Sunday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 44.6% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

