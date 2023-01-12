GICTrade One Day Trading Volume Hits $26,532.00 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, GICTrade has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $93.78 million and approximately $26,532.00 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00005217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00438862 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.01044629 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,643.44 or 0.30990253 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93720378 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,396.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

