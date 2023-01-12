Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $86.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

