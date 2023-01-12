Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -2,142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 605,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,452. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $661.04 million, a P/E ratio of -335.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.14 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOD. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 70.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.