Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -2,142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 13.8 %

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $161,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 70.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

