Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -550.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.26 million, a P/E ratio of -58.79, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

