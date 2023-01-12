Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.3 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on GPN. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

GPN opened at $105.60 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

