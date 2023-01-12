Global Water Resources, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.0%.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.65 million, a PE ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.69. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRS. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

