Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

GWR stock opened at C$18.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.56. The stock has a market cap of C$449.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.70 and a 1 year high of C$21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

