GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.99. 2,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,198. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $753,089. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

