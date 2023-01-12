Golden Goose (GOLD) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 73% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $126,544.12 and approximately $3,197.54 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.