Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52. 197,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 121,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.02.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

