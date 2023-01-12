GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 352.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 49.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Price Performance

GPRO stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. GoPro has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.11.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.54 million. GoPro had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

